Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

We began with our pledges, singing and making our prayer requests known. We mentioned several in need of our concern and the bereaved. We are thankful for His goodness and mercy, also.

Brother Charles continued his series reading from Luke 2. He spoke of the hardship they faced on their (Joseph and Mary) trip to be taxed. He will finish the story this next Sunday. We were glad to have his mother, Gladys, with us.

After morning worship, we had our fellowship dinner, celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas. We had an overload of good food, good visiting and laughter. Those attending were Jay and Nannette Bryan, Lyle Piland, Hellen Blakey, Nina Carter, Jewell Elliott, Kay Hutchison, Gladys Peak and Brother Charles.

Jim and Carla Hearod and their grandson visited Jewell Elliott one evening last week.

Florence Clinkingbeard also visited Jewell, Friday afternoon.

Jewell attended the funeral of Virginia Jacobs one afternoon.

James Elliott was a visitor during the week.

Dan and Kim Clements stopped by Harold and Kay Hutchison’s, Sunday afternoon.