Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

It was a very cold morning as we began our service with pledges, singing, and many prayer requests. We are thankful for the blessings God bestows on us, especially at this season of the year. We were blessed to have a visitor for Sunday school and worship, and invite him back.

Brother Charles had one more part of his series about the prophecy and promise. He read from Luke, about the promise coming to pass. He also talked about how Mary and Joseph must have felt in this special circumstance, to be the parents of our Savior. Next week will be the birth of the baby Jesus, all very good messages.

Sunday we are having a fellowship lunch following church service, around noon. Please come join us, bring dishes to share and enjoy good food and a time of visiting.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown spent one night in West Plains with their grandchildren, while their parents were busy with work and school. They did some shopping the next day, before returning home.

The Lansdowns stopped on their way over to West Plains, and shared lunch with Paul Cox. Pat was also having some dental work done later in the week, and joined Paul for lunch.

Jewell Elliott accompanied Shaun, LeAnna, MaKayla and Nora to watch Logan Elliott in the Middle School Band Concert, Thursday evening.

Brian and Ashley Wilson visited awhile with Jewell Elliott, Sunday afternoon.

James Elliott stopped by Jewell’s at different times during the week.

Harold and Kay Hutchison enjoyed having Shaun Elliott for a short visit last Friday afternoon.

Danny and Kim Clements visited Harold and Kay Hutchison one evening last week.