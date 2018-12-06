Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

Last week’s news: The last of the few warm days we had enjoyed, began our Sunday worship. We had our pledges, devotion and singing, followed by prayers for all those in need. We spoke about being thankful every day instead of just on special occasions.

Brother Charles read from Isaiah 11:1-5-10, with his message titled, “Waiting”. It seems we do a lot of waiting in our lives, but he was speaking of the promise of a messiah to come. He plans to have a series of thoughts on this subject, please come to hear.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown spent Thanksgiving in West Plains, with Doug and Kristy, Jadon and Kayley. David and Casey Guerin and girls of Mt. Vernon, plus many of Kristy’s extended family joined them. They enjoyed lots of food, games, visiting and later, some of the girls braved Black Friday shoppers, also.

The Lansdowns stopped by to see Paul Cox, on their way home, and shared food with him. They found him doing better, which is always good news.

Jewell Elliott accompanied Shaun and LeAnna Elliott, MaKayla, Logan and Nora, James and Tammy Elliott and Ashley Wilson, of Bolivar, to the K.C. area to spend Thanksgiving with Floyd and Bonita Winingham. They spent time playing games, eating lots of good food, and some took time to shop. The group returned home on the weekend.

Harold and Kay Hutchison enjoyed having Thanksgiving extend over several days. Harlin, Shirley and Amy Hutchison came Wednesday night, and were joined Thursday by Dan and Kim Clements, Dylan, Morgan and Grant Clements, Morgan and Gabby Arnold.

Steven Tackett, of Duenwig, came Friday night, and was joined Saturday by Jeff and Kristy Tackett, who were camping in Arkansas, and Stephanie Mishler and Joey of Carl Junction. Stephanie and Joey stayed until Sunday afternoon with the Hutchisons. All had a great time together, even though several were fighting the bug that seems to be going around.