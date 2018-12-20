Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

December 17, 2018 – What wonderful weather we are having for this month. It may last until the New Year comes in, but of course we live in Missouri, so of course it will change!

Our Sunday school crowd was small, and Jerry opened with prayer for our service to be blessed. We had several come in for worship hour and are very glad for all who were able to come out to serve the Lord. Valerie led our congregational singing and Jerry preached a good sermon on how Jesus is the center of the Bible, and should be the center of our lives. He came as a light to the world, a Savior to the Gentile people. The world is given hope through His name. Multitudes were given hope as Jesus walked among them, preaching his own Gospel. He came to give hope to people who were in darkness …. A light to guide us and now because of Jesus we have hope of life eternal. Because of the story of the birth of Christ, the world now has reason to celebrate. We all have reason to celebrate because of a Savior who lived among us, died on a cross for our sins, arose that 3rd day and now sits at the right hand of the Father.

We had our Christmas program on Saturday evening with a large crowd of proud parents, and grandparents, Uncles, Aunts, and friends. The kids did an awesome job, as usual, and we thank everyone who came and helped. Special thanks to our young adults who took over this year and made sure we had a good program. Everyone enjoyed pizza at the last practice. Thank you, Bobbi. She also makes sure there are plenty of treats to be handed out at the program and all the ladies brought cookies, and more cookies!!! It was a good evening of listening to the familiar, but never old, story of the birth of Jesus, and then wonderful fellowship with everyone. We thank you all for coming out and supporting our kids in their program and extend a warm invitation to you all to come and worship with us each Sunday here at Mt. Olive. God will be glad and so will we.

We want to send get well prayer to Sandra Harvill who had surgery last week. She is home now. Also on our prayer list is Loren Maggard, David Lee, Barbara Day who have been not feeling well. Also pray for Joe Lafferty and family because they will be saying good-bye to Clara today. She will be so missed by everyone!!

We are planning to have our Fourth Friday night singing at Mt. Olive on Friday, December 28th, starting at 7:00 O’clock. Weather permitting. We hope everyone will have had a wonderful Christmas and be all rested up and ready to come out and enjoy some good gospel music and singing. Everyone is invited to come. It will be a good way to end 2018!

God bless and remember …..”He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto him the throne of his father David: And he shall reign over the house of Jacob for ever; and of his kingdom there shall be no end.” Luke 1: 32-33.