Missouri State to Award 1,554 Degrees During Fall Commencement

By University Communications

Missouri State University will confer 1,554 degrees to students at its fall 2018 commencement. Two ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at JQH Arena.

Students graduating from the College of Arts and Letter, College of Humanities and Public Affairs, College of Natural and Applied Sciences, McQueary College of Health and Human Services, William H. Darr College of Agriculture and interdisciplinary academic programs will participate in the first ceremony.

State Sen. Jay Wasson will speak and receive the Governmental Excellence Award.

Students graduating from the College of Business and the College of Education will participate in the second ceremony.

Former Missouri Gov. Matt Blunt will speak and receive the Bronze Bear Award.

MSU will confer 1,187 bachelor’s degrees, 354 master’s degrees, 12 doctorate degrees and one specialist degree.

53 students will graduate summa cum laude (with grade point averages of 3.9-4.0 on a 4.0 scale);

87 will graduate magna cum laude (with GPAs of 3.75-3.89);

161 who will graduate cum laude (with GPAs of 3.5-3.74).