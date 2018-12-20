Missouri State Parks Announces Grant Round for Outdoor Recreation Grants

Deadline to apply is Feb. 15

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, DEC. 5, 2018 – Missouri State Parks announces the opening of the 2019 grant round for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Recreational Trails Program.

LWCF grants are available to cities, counties, public school districts and public universities to be used for outdoor recreation projects.

Recreational Trails Program grants fund public trail-related projects and are available to local and state governments, public school districts, public universities, private schools, for-profit and non-profit organizations and businesses.

“We are excited to help communities provide access to outdoor recreation opportunities, which can help improve the health of Missouri citizens and increase the livability of our communities,” said Ben Ellis, director of the Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks.

For more information on LWCF and Recreational Trails Program grants, contact DNR’s Division of State Parks at 573-751-0848 or 573-522-8191 or lwcf.rtp@dnr.mo.gov.

To download the grant applications and to register for a grant application workshop, visit mostateparks.com/page/55065/outdoor-recreation-grants. Deadline to apply is Feb. 15.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.