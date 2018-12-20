Miss Merry Christmas Showcases Talents

Alivia Roberts is shown above performing a dance routine in the talent segment of the Miss Merry Christmas competition held on Sunday, Dec. 2. The event is sponsored by Anchor Club.

Camryn Lee was crowned Miss Merry Christmas 2018 at the recent Ava High School Anchor Club Christmas Pageant. In the talent portion of the event, Camryn sang “The Sweetest Gift”.

Eden Little and Dwight Emerson swing dance to “Why Don’t We Just Dance by Josh Turner at the recent Ava High School Anchor Club Miss Merry Christmas Pageant. Ms. Little went on to win 1st Runner-up in the competition.

Miss Merry Christmas contestant Kenze Cain signs to the song “A Million Dreams”. Ms. Cain won 2nd runner-up in the annual Ava High School Anchor Club Christmas event.