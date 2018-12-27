Miss Merry Christmas Contestants Shine

Contestants vying for the 2018 Miss Merry Christmas title this year are shown above in this group photo. The event, which is sponsored by the Ava High School Anchor Club requires contestants to perform a talent, and this field of young ladies competing for the title, exhibited a high level of creativity and talent. Camryn Lee, center, was crowned Miss Merry Christmas; Eden Little, standing right of Camryn, was selected first runner-up, and Kenzie Cain, to the left, second runner-up. All three are juniors at Ava High School this year.
