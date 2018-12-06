Miracle of Giving Blood Drive Runs Through Jan. 6

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will be in Ava on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

The CBCO’s Miracle of Giving Blood Drive has begun, with the campaign running from Dec. 10 through Jan. 6 at all CBCO blood drives and donor centers.

For their participation, donors will receive a shirt, likely a long sleeve shirt at most drives. The shirts serve as a reward for your generosity, but they also let people know that you give of yourself to help others in need.

In Ava, the upcoming blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 11, beginning at 11:30 a.m., and running through the day until 5:30 p.m. The traveling facility will be set up in the parking lot at Ava High School, on South Jefferson Street.

CBCO strives for area blood reserves to be at around a three-day supply for all blood types. But winter donations can be fickle depending on weather, school closings and holiday need. CBCO strongly urges blood donors to give.

The CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at 41 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.

At present, supplies of all blood types are at normal levels, but a continued strong winter response is needed.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free 1-800-280-5337.

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.