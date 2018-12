Michael Henry Bracken, 54 years, 0 months, 11 days old, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on December 9, 2018 at Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa, Arizona with family by his side.

Michael was born November 29, 1964 in Phoenix Arizona to Jimmie and Barbara (Bradbury) Bracken.

Funeral services for Michael were Monday, December 17, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO with burial in the Murray Cemetery.

On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.