Melvin Thorburn, 84 years, 10 months, and 28 days, of Thornfield, Missouri, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2018 at his home in Thornfield.

Melvin was born January 11, 1934 in Los Angeles, California to Charles Lenard and Clara (Marcum) Thorburn.

Melvin served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as an aircraft engine mechanic.

Melvin and Kathy Baker were united in marriage on July 25, 1955 in Las Vegas, Nevada and to this union two children were born.

He was a Christian and attended Hilltop Victory Chapel in Thornfield.

Melvin really enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Kathy in 2004 and his sister, Clara Thorburn.

He is survived by two sons and their spouses, Randall and Linda Thorburn, Rockwood, TN, and Steven and Mary Thorburn, five grandchildren and their spouses, Travis Thorburn and Amber Schmitz, Amy Spiker and Rich Simpkins, Sharlene Thorburn, William Thorburn, and Lizzie Thorburn, Great-grandchildren, Dylan Thorburn, Makenna Thorburn, Conner Thorburn, Jurnee White, Brayden Thorburn, Kaytee Deever, Charlotte Thorburn, Penelope Thorburn, Ava Spiker, Ryder Simpkins, and Paisley Simpkins, and many, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Services for Melvin will be Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, Missouri. Burial will be in the Thornfield Cemetery with full military honors by Troy Herd American Legion Post 112. Visitation will be Friday, December 14, 2018 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Dale Roberts. Memorials may be made to the family as a love offering. Online condolences can be made to clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com