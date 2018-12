Marilyn C. Moore, 92, of St. Charles, Mo. passed away peacefully on December 10, 2018, enveloped with the love of her family.

Marilyn and Vance Moore moved to Ava, MO in 1951 to go into the auto parts business with his father-in-law in Collier Auto Supply, they soon started a family.

No Memorial Service is planned at this time.

