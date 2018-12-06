Marian Alice (Henson) Conradi, 89, of Norwood, Missouri, died Sunday, November 25, 2018, surrounded by family.

She was born November 21, 1929, in Mammoth, Missouri, to Deward and Alice (Walrath) Henson. She married Eugene Conradi on December 21, 1950.

Marian graduated from Mansfield High School and attended Southwest Missouri State University, graduating in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree. Marian moved to Des Moines, Iowa, to pursue her thirty-nine year career as an elementary teacher, teaching third and fourth grades in the Des Moines Public Schools system. Following retirement, she moved to Norwood, Missouri, to care for her parents.

Marian loved researching genealogy and compiled books of family history. She also enjoyed writing letters to her cousins and friends, traveling, working crossword puzzles, and spending time with family.

Besides her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Eugene Conradi.

She is survived by three daughters, Alice Conradi of Winter Springs, Florida, Jenny Johns and husband, Danny, of Seymour, Missouri, and Vera Conradi of Tucson, Arizona, three grandchildren, Daniel Vegas and Alexander Vegas, both of the state of Florida, and Emily Johns of Springfield, Missouri, one great-grandson, Gordon Vegas, two sisters-in-law, Janice Smith of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kathryn Killinger of Nokomis, Florida.

There will be private family graveside services held at a later date at Evansdale Cemetery in Douglas County, Mo.

Arrangements were made under the direction of Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home, Mountain Grove, Missouri.