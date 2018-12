Mansfield Homecoming is Friday, Dec. 14, in the high school gymnasium. The Mansfield Lions will begin play at 6:00 p.m. versus the Mountain Grove Panthers, with homecoming court ceremonies taking place between the varsity and junior varsity game. Princesses shown above, back row, left to right, are Jada Henry, Meladi Roberts, and Hailey Indendi; queen candiates are, front row, left to right, Grace Roy, Lansyha Kelley, and Hannah Tripp. Court attendants below are Mykka Moore and Jett Williams.