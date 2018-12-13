Local Youth Collecting Wish List Items for Ronald McDonald House



Jentry Harley, age 9, is shown above holding Jennings, her brother. This photo was taken in the hospital not too long after his birth.

Sometimes events don’t go as planned, and several months ago, that was the case for the Harley family with the birth of their son, Jennings. For the family, the story has a happy ending, and everyone is fine, but the circumstances led them to the Ronald McDonald House for comfort and care, and that is why their daughter, Jentry, wants to give back. To help others.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a comfortable home environment for families when they are dealing with a seriously-ill or injured child, or a medical issue, and because of family or medical demands, driving from home to the hospital each day is an unnecessary cost and burden the family cannot entertain.

After the birth of Jennings, the Harley family spent time at the Ronald McDonald House in Springfield, and the facility with it’s playrooms and conveniences, made a lasting impression on Jentry. Now, she desires to help other families who may need their services as well.

Jentry, a third-grader at Ava Elementary, is presently collecting staples regularly needed by families who stay at the Ronald McDonald House (RMH). Items that are used daily, and they are on their website under Program Wish List.

The Wish List necessities include cleaning products, laundry detergent, Lysol Spray, dishwasher detergent, small plastic trash bags, Comet, paper towels; or family items, such as diapers, receiving blankets, new infant clothing, deodorant, playing cards, notebooks, journals, etc.

Soliciting help from classmates, Jentry has challenged elementary classes to see which group can contribute the highest number of items and win a holiday cookie party. A party that will be hosted by her parents, Jess and Jonathan Harley.

Jentry’s fundraiser runs through Dec. 19, and for local residents interested in helping support the initiative, please feel free to drop off donated items at the Douglas County Sheriff’s office in Ava. Jentry will appreciate the help.