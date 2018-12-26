Local Resident Arrested, Charged With Harrassment, Third Degree Assault

On Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 the Ava Police Department received a complaint of Harassment, and Third Degree Assault. According to the police report, the suspect called and texted several city officials multiple times, leaving threatening and alarming text messages and voice mails.

After further investigation of the complaint, a local businessman, Robert Kenneth Thompson, of Ava, with Medical Equipment Inspection & Repair and Ava Thrift Store located on the Ava Square, was arrested and charged with Harassment, and Third Degree Assault on December 21, 2018.

A court date will be set in January 2019.