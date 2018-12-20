Local Government, Businesses Will Close for Christmas  

The Christmas holiday will be observed next week, with many businesses opting to close not just for Christmas Day Dec. 25, but also close on Dec. 24, for Christmas Eve.

For the Christmas holiday, offices of the Douglas County Herald will close Monday, Dec. 24, at 11:00 a.m., and re-open at the regular time on Wednesday morning.

In order for Herald employees to spend time with families, we are asking for news submissions, correspondent columns and ads for the Dec. 27 issue of the Herald to reach our office by Friday, Dec. 21. The newspaper will go to press as usual on Wednesday, and publish on Thursday.

Last month, on Friday, Nov. 30, Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order declaring state offices to close Dec. 24, as well as on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and local county and city offices in this area are complying.

The Douglas County Courthouse, the City of Ava, and the Douglas County Public Library will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 for Christmas. In addition to Monday and Tuesday, City of Ava employees will begin the holiday on Friday, Dec. 21, as City Hall will close for business at 1:00 p.m.

In-town trash routes normally served on Monday and Tuesday will instead be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

Since Christmas is a federal holiday, mail delivery service will be suspended for the day, and most businesses and banks will close as well.