Local Athletes Score at Flipz Invitational 2018

Local gymnasts participating in the Flipz Invitational Meet held in Columbia, Mo., November 3, are: back row, Emma Stewart, Presley Weldon, Angel Caudill, Lauren Brooks, and standing front, Katie Brooks.

The CherNastics Gymnastics Sanctioned XCEL Silver Team competed on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in the Flipz Invitational Meet held in Columbia, Mo. Several teams throughout Missouri competed in the event.

The group scored as follows:

Katie Brooks, age 10-11 division: all-around score, 35.025: Seventh All-Around;

Emma Stewart, age 10-11 division: all-around score, 34.925: Second All-Around;

Presley Weldon, age 10-11 division: all-around score, 33.75: Sixth All-Around;

Angel Caudill, age 12 and up division: all-around score, 32.30: Eighth All-Around;

Lauren Brooks, age 12 and up division: all-around score, 33.25: Seventh All-Around.