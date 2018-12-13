Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

I greet you, my friends, this Sat. morning Nov. 17th on this beautiful 40º day, thankful for all blessing and all you, my readers.

My daughter, Karen, came yesterday and that was a good day.

Robyn, my niece and care giver, was here last week and did my work that I can no longer do. I appreciate them both, and my nurse, Angie, is always welcome. So you see with all of them I am well taken care of, and with my phone calls from all my kids, I stay busy and loved.

I went with my Sewing Club members and friends on our Christmas outing for eating, (too much) and gift exchange and name exchanges for next year’s Secret Pals. We survived the cold weather and Norval took us safely and was most helpful. Robyn made it possible for me to go, and I was so happy to spend the time with everyone and especially my nieces, Vickie and Robyn and sisters Jean Frye and Jo Delp.

Now Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Year’s Eve to prepare for.

Happy Holidays to all.

We have a small one to spend Christmas with. He is Robbie Weyrauch, going on 3 years old. He is precious.

Jesus’ birthday is a special day and I hope we celebrate it appropriately and remember that the day is a special day to worship Him, and to appreciate all the many babies we have in the family and our loved ones, also many.

The holidays of old are all such sweet memories with all of our loved ones, already in Heaven, and with my baby son, Kasey, waiting just over Jordan. The last Christmas I spent with him was made so special. He went out of his way to make it memorable for me, putting up a big tree just to make me happy, as if he knew it would be the last one with us. I gave all of them hand-quilted quilts and Kasey said, “I got the prettiest one.” I wish I could have got that quilt to keep for him, because it was a gift just between us two. But I know and hope Terry is keeping it safe. If not for the Reason for the Season, Christmas would be a sad time for me.

The kids today cannot believe how Christmases were celebrated in my youth.

We always had plays depicting Jesus’ birth and involved young and old. The church gave everyone sacks of treats and we had church service. My Mom always made my two sisters and me new feed sack dresses and maybe underskirts and panties with the white ones. We got stockings with an orange, and treats of whatever Mom and Daddy could afford.

And the Degase family had dinners at Ma and Dad’s (grandparents) on special days, just ordinary food, but delicious and filling. I remember on Easter, we had a platter filled as full as it would hold with Ma’s fresh eggs, and this was the only day of the year that Ma fed the whole family as many eggs as they wanted, because she knew those eggs were traded for essentials at Ervin Terry’s grocery and feed store.

That was a special place in Ma’s hen house and we youngsters got to witness Ma’s wrath when she found us making mud pies with her eggs. The only two times we ever saw Ma really upset were when we trampled her peonies and wasted her eggs.

Those times at Buzzard’s Roost (nickname), Bethlehem Church, Clark School, Ma’s and Dad’s with all families and Mom’s and Daddy’s. Oh! to live them all again, and I do live them in memories very often.

I could tell the kids so many good things and times we lived, (but they might not enjoy compared to all the conveniences and things they are accustomed to.

I will stop for now and let you all relive your good times.

More later, as the end of another year starts it all over again.

Well, Thanksgiving is past and was celebrated with much thankfulness.

We had our dinner at Greg’s and Karen’s place because Karen and Greg cook the main part of our meal and their man-cave is so convenient for family functions. All the rest bring sides and drinks, and I bring sweet potatoes. This year I made pie crusts for Karen’s strawberry short cake w/real whipping cream (Granny’s way). We had our dinner on Saturday, planned around everyone’s work schedule. Those enjoying our Thanksgiving Day together were Greg and Karen Evans, Nicole Robertson, Ashley Betson, Kim Allred, Ruby Lee Weyrauch, Robbie Weyrauch, Kevin and Donna Taber, Joe Taber, Jessica and Brady Choat and myself. And our day was so enjoyable with everyone spending the whole day, and with the girls ending up shopping, and the men working in the shop for Thanksgiving overtime. I went home early and Kim and Ruby had to go to Springfield. We ended the day with plans for Christmas.

On Thanksgiving Day, my nephew Randall Delp, picked me up for an old-fashioned breakfast at my sister Jo’s house with all her family. It was the best ever meal and the best gravy made by Sally Prock and Jo Delp because they are expert old pros, and Vickie Prock’s bowl full of, ‘just right’ bacon and bowls full of homemade biscuits. I’m not sure who made them because Jo, Vickie, Chris and Sally were all busy around the stove. Randall and I got there in time for him to help put things on the table for a joyous time together and with thankful hearts for all family and food and babies and a beautiful sunshiny day. I was honored to say the blessing because Jo didn’t want to or else wanted me to because I was the eldest.

Our sister Jean and her husband Jim and family went to Jim’s sister’s and all their families at Martha Lee’s and John’s near Bolivar for their day. They posted on Facebook pictures of them all and their day together. The three that are left of Herman’s and Leona’s family, namely Jim Frye, LunaBelle White, and Martha Lee Marshall, were honored by the whole Frye clan being there. There were 59 in attendance.

Well, I didn’t get my news in for Thanksgiving week, so will continue for next week.

Jean and all her clan went to a home where Bethlehem Church sat nearby on the old Fletcher homestead, known to us all as Bear Holler. I don’t know the road numbers, nor the people who live there now. They have children who helped decorate with Christmas lights and it is very good to experience as told by all who have gone.

This will be an annual event if enough attend this year. It could turn into something quite wonderful. This will go on every weekend until Christmas, weather permitting.

If you have children, or not, it is worth going. There is a large fire and you can have hot cocoa and marshmallows and there is a hay ride to up on the hill where there are lights and a shed with Santa, who reads to the group. Well worth supporting.

Well, for some news now…

Burl Conrad came by bringing fruit. He was distributing to friends in honor of the holidays of worship of our Lord. He is appreciated.

I was honored to be asked to go with my great grandson, Robbie Weyrauch, to a Christmas party for many, many foster children in our community. Robbie enjoyed it so much, and he loved Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and his new red shoes. The folks who made this special for all the sweet children we are grateful for and pray God’s blessing on you for your caring hearts. I thank Ruby Lee and Kim for asking me.

Happy Holidays to all my friends and readers, and to the Herald staff, thanks for including the home town writers. I hope to continue my news next time.