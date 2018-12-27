Leilani Kaye Dickerson, 80 years, 5 months, 3 days old, of Seymour, Missouri, passed away on December 16, 2018 at her home in Seymour, with her husband by her side.

Leilani was born July 13, 1938 in Exira, Iowa to Albert and Della (Theabald) Lengeman.

Leilani and Walt were united in marriage on June 20, 2002 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Leilani was a Christian who loved her church and Jesus. She was a strong advocate of kindness and a very generous person. As a counselor at Salvation Army, she was like a mother to all her clients. She was a great friend with a wonderful natural sense of humor. She enjoyed sweets of all kinds but Jelly Beans were her favorite.

Leilani was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Leilani is survived by her husband, Walt, four children, Richie Rhiner, Tammy Rhiner, Randy Rhiner, and Debbie Manchester, 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, one sister, Jerilynn Corbin, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, December 29th at 4:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, located at the intersection of Highways 14 and Z, west of Ava. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.