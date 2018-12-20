Lauren Edwards Hired Before Graduating from UW-Whitewater

(WHITEWATER, WI) –– Lauren Edwards from Ava, Mo., was part of a record number of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater students to land a job or earn admission to graduate school before winter commencement.

Students accepted employment offers from all over the state and nation. Others are moving on to prestigious graduate school programs or launching their own businesses.

Lauren Edwards, an undergraduate early childhood education major, was hired as an Early Childhood and Special Education Teacher with Lakewood Elementary in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

Commencement was December 15, 2018.