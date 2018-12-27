Landowners Are Invited to Learn More About Invasive Weeds from MDC, MU Extension, TNC

MDC photo

Invasive, non-native plants, like musk thistle pictured here, consume resources and rob cropland, grassland, forest, wildlife, aquatic systems and natural communities of their potential.

These organizations and others hope to work with the public to tackle invasive weed problems. A session will be held Jan. 15, in Salem, Mo.

ELLINGTON –– The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has teamed up with multiple partners, including University of Missouri Extension and The Nature Conservancy (TNC), to host public meetings in Salem, Alton and Ellington about invasive weeds such as multiflora rose, musk thistle, perilla mint, sericea lespedeza, spotted knapweed and others. Invasive, non-native plants consume resources and rob cropland, grassland, forest, wildlife, aquatic systems and natural communities of their potential.

“If you own and care for a farm or forest, you have likely struggled with invasive weeds taking over your pasture or diminishing your hunting habitat,” said Roger Frazier, MDC priority habitat coordinator. “We want to hear from you and talk together about how a partnership may help tackle invasive weed problems.”

Frazier encourages landowners to learn to identify invasive plants and work with neighbors and conservation organizations to control them. The meetings will include an introductory presentation about invasive weed impacts and how partnering may be the best method to combat these invaders. Followed by a discussion about which weeds are the greatest concerns for private landowners. All are welcome to attend.

The meetings will be held on Tuesdays in January from 6 to 8 p.m.

Jan. 15, Salem Armory, 1200 W. Rolla road;

Jan. 22, Alton School Multi-Purpose Building, 2180 School Street;

Jan. 29, Ellington City Hall, 100 Tubbs Ave.;

Light refreshments will be provided.

To sign-up, contact Rebecca Landewe, The Nature Conservancy, (573)323-8790 or rlandewe@tnc.org.