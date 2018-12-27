Knox County Sheriff Pleads Guilty to Charges 

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced that Knox County Sheriff Robert Becker, 51, pled guilty to charges of sexual abuse and domestic assault and will resign. He pled guilty to sexual abuse in the second degree and domestic assault in the fourth degree in the Circuit Court of Knox County.

Knox County Associate Circuit Judge Tom Redington sentenced Becker to one year in the county jail for each offense, suspended execution of the sentence, and placed Becker on two years’ probation under the supervision of the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole. Becker was also suspended from his duty as Sheriff effective immediately. As a condition of his probation Becker must resign from his position as Knox County Sheriff by December 31, 2018, surrender his Peace Officer Standards and Training license, and enroll in sex offender treatment.

“There is no place for law enforcement officers who abuse their power,” Hawley said. “As a result of today’s plea, Mr. Becker can no longer serve in any law enforcement capacity. The Knox County community is safer as a result of today’s action.”

The Attorney General’s Office was appointed special prosecutor due to a conflict of interest. Assistant Attorneys General Katharine Dolin, Christine Krug, and Gregory Goodwin handled the case in cooperation with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.