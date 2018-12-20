Kenneth Dean Willis, 77 years of Ava, MO went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare with all his family by his side.

Kenneth was born February 21, 1941 in Bakersfield, MO to the Rev. William Carl and Blanche Ivetta (Vaughan) Willis.

On July 5, 1961 he was united in marriage to Charlotte Ray Thomason, the love of his life, and together they shared 57 loving years together.

During the early years of Ken’s career in California, he was a self employed business owner of Applied Building Services and T. & W. Housecleaning Services. After relocating his family to Ava, MO, he spent the next 30 years as an Antique Dealer in his hometown of Ava.

Ken was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He and Charlotte retired to Red Bud Village where Ken served as Past Board President and was always counted on to be a reliable assistant to the many residents.

He enjoyed gardening, especially growing beautiful flower beds. He had a servant’s heart and was very caring and giving to others. He truly loved all his family and friends.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Dale Willis, and nephew, Dan Willis.

Ken is survived by his wife, Charlotte, his three sons, Kenny Willis and Angie, Bill and Debbie Willis, and Mark and Kim Willis, six grandchildren, Chase Willis, Aaron McNeil, Jesse and Kelsey Willis, Ashley Pierson, Brandon and Summar Reed, and Elanna Sabado, seven great grandchildren, Tecumseh and Trapper Willis, Dillon, Ethan, and Leo Pierson, Gavin and Blake Reed, four sisters, Carlene Willis, Ruth Thompson, Doris Bonner, and Norma Bogart, and a host of family and friends.

A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home per Ken’s wishes. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.