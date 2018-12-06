Justin Maggard

Justin Dale Maggard, 34 years and 22 days old, of Ava Missouri, passed away on November 30, 2018 at his home.

Justin was born November 8, 1984 in Cox Hospital in Springfield, MO to Leon Maggard and Beverly (Cunningham).

Justin worked at CJ’S Satellite for 14 years and just recently went to work for Looney Underground, LLC. in Springfield. He graduated from Ava High School in 2003.

Justin loved to rifle and bow hunt and go fishing. His friends and family meant so much to him. Justin had many friends and was a stranger to none. He loved life and people.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Naomi and Dale Cunningham, his cousin, Lori Trabold, his step-brother, Robert Rippee, his father, Leon Maggard, his paternal grandparents, Tilbert and Mildred Maggard, and his step grandfather, Boyd Rippee.

Justin is survived by his mother and step father, Beverly & Charlie Rippee, step-grandmother, Louise Rippee, half brother, Dustin and half sister, Michelle, and many, many friends.

Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. A memorial service will be at a later date. Memorials may be made as a love offering to the family. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.