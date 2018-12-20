Janett Lorene Loper Nelson, 48 years, 8 months, 2 days old, of Springfield, Mo., passed away on December 16, 2018 at her home in Springfield, MO with her family by her side.

Janett was born April 14, 1970 in St. Louis, MO to Billy Gene and Velora Lorene Moreland Loper.

Janett worked as a Housekeeper for Motels and was also a cook. Janett lived most of her life in Ava, MO. She was a Christian and was raised in the Pentecostal faith. She loved playing Bingo, drinking coffee with her friends, fishing, and playing slots at the casinos. Her joy was being with her daughter, Nicole and granddaughter, Laikyn.

Janett was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Bennie and Kevin Loper.

Janett is survived by her daughter and husband, Nicole & Dustin Cullen, Benedict, NE, granddaughter, Laikyn Cullen, three brothers, Bobby Loper, Springfield, MO, Wayne Loper, Hartville, MO, and Billy Gene Loper, Jr., Ava, MO, two sisters, Brenda Metz, and Joanna Hendrix and Cybill White all of Springfield, MO, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services for Janett will be Friday, December 21, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Visitation will be prior to service on Friday at 1:00 p.m. to service time. Officiating will be Darrell Miller. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.