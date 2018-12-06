Jack W. Dameron, age 67, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, November 29, 2018, surrounded by his family.

Jack was born April 18, 1951 in Springfield, Missouri to Bill Dameron and Dorothy Mae (Sand) Dameron. Jack was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. He spent 26 years with Litton Industries.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his step-father, Fred Hensel; son, Jason; niece, Misty McMillan; and father-in-law and his wife, Van and Barb Flynn.

Jack is survived by his wife of the home, Carol Colleene “CC” (Flynn) Dameron; grandson, Dawson Jack Clancy-Dameron, of the home; mother-in-law and friend, Patricia Webb Flynn; daughters, Sarah and Ashley; son, Troy and fiancé, Crystal; Troy and Jason’s mother, Brenda Harvey; sister, Linda McMillan and her husband, J.D.; brother, John Dameron and his wife, Toni; brother, Russ Dameron and his wife, Tina; sister, Janet Richardson and her husband, John; brother, Jeff Hensel and his wife, Julie of Washington State; sister, Jeanie Sudek of Florida; sister-in-law, Rebecca Flynn; sister-in-law, Debbie Selsor and her husband, Doug; brother-in-law, Kevin Flynn and partner, Jennifer; and a host of nieces and nephews that were very special to him. The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Hospital for their excellent care.

A gathering for family and friends was held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 3, 2018 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Graveside services with full military honors were held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.

Jack loved the outdoors and cared so much for his family and for that reason, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, if you wish you may contribute to the educational fund that has been established for his buddy and grandson, Dawson Jack Clancy-Dameron at Guaranty Bank, Springfield, MO, in person or by mail.