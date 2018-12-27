Incoming Attorney General Announces Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Albus as First Assistant Attorney General

JEFFERSON CITY – Incoming Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today Tom Albus will serve as First Assistant Attorney General. Albus is a career prosecutor, serving as an Assistant United States Attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri for the last 16 years.

“Tom is a true public servant, who has successfully prosecuted criminals and the corrupt to ensure Missouri families can feel safe,” said Schmitt. “I am excited and grateful that Tom is willing to bring his skills and integrity to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.”

As an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Albus has overseen hundreds of cases involving white-collar crime, tax evasion, and other felonies, and he has personally tried more than 20 jury trials. He previously clerked for Judge John C. Holstein (ret.) of Missouri Supreme Court.

“Incoming Attorney General Schmitt could not have selected a more qualified prosecutor than Tom Albus to serve as First Assistant,” said U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen. “Tom will bring intelligence, professionalism, and compassion to this role. His new role is a great loss to my office, but an overall gain to Missouri.”

As First Assistant, Albus will oversee all legal operations of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. Albus will rely on his experience prosecuting complex fraud, public corruption, and appellate work to manage the office’s pressing legal needs.

“I am honored that incoming Attorney General Schmitt has entrusted me with this important position,” said Albus. “I look forward to working with the talented staff of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office under General Schmitt’s leadership.”

Albus earned his law degree from the University of Missouri in Columbia. Albus also graduated from Georgetown University and Saint Louis University High School. Albus remains an active member of the St. Louis Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, serving as president of the chapter from 2016 to 2017. Albus, and his wife Alicia, have four children.