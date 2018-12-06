Imogene Madewell, 84 years, 2 months, 21 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on December 2, 2018 at Glenwood Healthcare in Seymour, MO.

Imogene was born September 12, 1934 in Morrilton, Arkansas to John and Lilly (Trammell) Barnes.

Imogene and Clifford Madewell were united in marriage on September 17, 1950 in Farmersville, California and they were blessed with three children. She was a retired hair dresser. She was a Christian and attended various Pentecostal churches. Imogene enjoyed gardening, sewing, and quilting. She belonged to the Almartha quilting club for many years where she and several other ladies would meet and have dinner and quilt. She also enjoyed having music parties at her home, her home was a place full of music, laughter, and love.

Imogene was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers, Ralph, Guy, and Forest Barnes.

She is survived by her husband, Clifford of Ava, a son, Eddie Madewell and wife Rebecca of Mansfield, two daughters, Janice Jones and husband Larry of Farmersville, California, and Sheree Noell and husband Randy of Exeter, California, three grandchildren Scott Jones, Bill Jones, and Emily Jacobsma, six great grandchildren, as well as a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services for Imogene will be Thursday, December 6th at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to service time.

Burial will be in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Oren Alcorn. Memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor Cemetery. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.