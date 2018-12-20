HOTO – Connie Burris & Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. We wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. We have been getting over a viral infection that has been going around our home. I’m glad to report that we are on the mend. We had to cancel a children’s group, but we are going strong now.

It is that last week before Christmas and all the residents are being nice as not to get on Santa’s naughty list.

We have watched several Christmas movies this last week with Christmas Vacation being the favorite one.

Joy Duncan was here, and we made candy cane crafts and we shared them with other residents.

Shine! Was here on Thursday morning and it so good to have LeAnn back with Glendale.

Cindy Smith did a wonderful job filling in for LeaAnn.

The 1st Sonshine Group was entertaining Friday morning. We sang Frosty the Snowman and had everyone laughing it up over our version.

Mt. Zion Church was here Sunday afternoon. They did the church service for the residents then they caroled up and down the hallways.

Our churches are a wonderful group of people who care about our residents.

We would like to welcome Ella Doran, Candy Lane, Don Byerlee, Rosie Harris, Leslie Yearwood, Richard Watts, Earl Paxton, Grace Davis and David Garrick.

God bless you from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.