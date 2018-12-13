HOTO – Connie Burris & Maxine Lirley

Hello, from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center. It is definitely Christmas around our home. We have been having groups coming in to sing carols and to visit with our residents.

Mrs. Norma Stillings was here for a Saturday Church. The residents love their Ms. Norma.

Saturday afternoon Mrs. Julie Allen’s Sunday School class visited and caroled up and down the hallways. Our residents are still talking about the cute, little kids. Sunday afternoon, Skyline Full Gospel Church was here for an afternoon of worship and singing with our residents.

Virginia Linder, Nancy Wellman and Sybil Gheer visited Ava Head Start last week, we enjoyed painting with the students, and before it was time to leave Sybil read the book “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Sybil, Nancy and Virginia led the kids in the song “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

Season’s Hospice was here with their elves, and they brought Santa in for pictures with the staff and residents. The elves passed out cookies and hot cocoa to the staff and residents. Glen Dale Robertson and Cindy Smith played and sang Christmas Songs for the party. It was also Pajama Day and Glen Dale had his Sponge Bob PJs on. The resident got a big kick out of Glen Dale playing the banjo with his jammies on.

Paige Porter Laub was here taking pictures of the residents with Santa (Ted Storie). Later in the day we had a best dressed pajamas contest with Cameron Smith winning the grand prize. Thanks to Season Hospice for a wonderful time of sharing their compassion with our residents.

We have a new volunteer at HOTO. His name is Al Dayo, he is coming in on Wednesdays at noon and playing the piano and singing for our residents. He is a retired music teacher and he is so talented. He plays and sings for about an hour.

Mrs. Deegan’s 6th grade choir class came and performed for us. They sang several songs and played their musical instruments. We had a large crowd out for the musical performance. We appreciate our Ava Schools for allowing their students to visit with us throughout the year.

Mrs. Joy Duncan and the residents made Christmas cards for our residents to pass out to their family and friends.

Evelyn Harper was here for Bingo, and she passed out tons of candy for our winners. Ms. Evelyn is a blessing to our home.

The Ozarks Mountain Players were here Saturday afternoon , caroling up and down the hallways.

We would like to welcome new residents to our home they are Stephen Plumb, Ella Doran, Stella Phillips, Don Byerlee and Rosie Harris.

Congratulations to the following residents on getting to go home after several weeks of therapy: Leslie Yearwood, Irene Weber, Vonda Thompson and Ruby Speaker.

Our prayers and sympathy goes out to the families of Nada Louise Hutchison, Beulah Hunn, Gracie Williams and Greg Huff.

Come out to our home and see our Christmas decorations, trees and visit a spell with our residents. God Bless You from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center.