HOTO – Connie Burris & Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center, we have been busy around our home this last couple of weeks. We are grateful for the all the wonderful volunteers that we have here at HOTO.

Our birthday party was canceled due to the weather, but Bethany Baptist Church brought in the birthday cakes for the party and Cameron Smith was our entertainment for the party.

We enjoyed singing along with some of the older songs. The cake and ice cream were so good. Our residents with birthdays this month are Um Cho, Willie Hickson, Mike Thomas, Fern Bishop, Marion Conradi and Chris Lunden. Season’s Hospice gave each resident a beautiful birthday card.

Season’s Hospice calls bingo on Monday afternoons and Sara Johnson loves to hand out prizes to our residents.

Hospice Compassus volunteer Evelyn Harper calls bingo games on Tuesday afternoon and she hands out candy. She is called the Candy Lady.

Three Rivers Hospice is playing games with the residents like Toss the Can, horseshoes, and bingo. Three Rivers is lucky to have Whitney Pollard and Amy Goldsmith.

We had our Annual Thanksgiving Dinner for our residents and family members, we hosted two different times and we were packed with residents and family members. Our dietary department cooked turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and your choice of pie. You got to choose from pumpkin pie, pecan pie, coconut cream pie and triple berry pie.

Our families enjoyed visiting with other family members and having a wonderful lunch with their loved ones.

Shine! With LeeAnn and GlenDale will be moving their time to Thursdays at 10:00a.m. Come out and listen to them. The 1st Sonshine Group is here on Friday morning they are an awesome group who visits each week.

Carol Smith is here on Thursday and Friday to call bingo, she does an awesome job of calling.

God Bless You from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.