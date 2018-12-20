Highlonesome – Linda Orick

The death angel came again and took a good Christian lady home to heaven, Gracie Williams. We sure hate to lose these fine prayer warriors. She has prayed a many a prayer for James and me. Gracie Williams was 90 years old. She loved to sing and work in the church. She and my sister, Sybil Harvill, that passed away, made many tracks in and around the Highlonesome area. Officiating were James & Donald Potter. It was like she would have wanted. Good preaching and singing from the Lafferty family.

Sun. Dec. 15th. James and I stopped by Debbie Harvill’s. We enjoy the calendars they give us each years. Buster, their dog, had fun taking them back from us. She sent Rex & Shirley one. Buster printed his name on them with his little teeth prints. She has pretty Christmas lights outside. But a beautiful Christmas tree in the house.

Then, we went on to John & Connie Siler’s and visited. She gave me a pretty red dress, so I made out like a bandit. Enjoyed the visits at both places. But such pretty days,you feel like you are keeping people from work. But it was Sunday and John said he wasn’t going to do much. Farmers have to do so much, even on Sunday. My Dad said if you work on Sunday, you will lose Monday.

Saturday night, James & I attended the Christmas program at Mt. Olive Church. They had good attendance and a nice program. We got to visit with several people. Last year, James was sick and we did not attend any programs and missed some funeral. So, maybe a better year this year, so we can attend some programs.

Our hearts were sad to hear that Clara Lafferty passed away. Sympathy sent to Joe (Cub) Lafferty & family. She will be buried by her first husband, Dec. 17th in Springfield. She had no children, but when she married Cub, she was blessed with a large family. We had a singing group of ladies at Eastern Gate that Jim Lafferty named ‘The Bells’. Now, a lot of fun was enjoyed and Clara and Betsy Conrad kept things from getting dull.

Keith Williams visited his Dad, Mike & Joyce Williams and stopped by the Boulders Fork cemetery where his grandma, Gracie, is buried. He stopped and visited us. His grandmothers passed away seven weeks apart.

Dec. 5th Wed. James & I visited Cindy Blakemore, Keith Williams & his sister, Cecellia at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home. Cindy’s mother & Ketih & Cecellia’s grandmother, Gracie Williams passed away. She really looked nice. Thursday, Keith and Cecellia visited their mom & Steve.

Sun. Dec. 9, we attended Garrison Church and they were having a singing. Justin Bertoldie and daughters, Mylea & Molly. Justin played guitar, Mylea, violin, and Molly sang, “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Christmas Star.” Melany Stevens sang several solos and Justin did also. Bob Hammons sang two songs. It was good to see them and swap a few stories.

Wanda Hutchinson said they sure had a good spiritual singing at Breedon Church Friday, night. The Lafferty family sang among others. I believe she said all the family was there and she got to hear some shouting.

I talked to Glenna Freeman at the Christmas program at Mt. Olive. Huba Rozell visits her mom, Thelma Goin often.

Get well wishes sent to all the sick and those who have had surgery.

Tom Rains recently got out of the hospital and is doing some better.

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year! I do hope and pray our country gets into realizing this is God’s world.