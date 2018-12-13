Highlonesome – Linda Orick

I don’t even know how to begin writing, but it’s been a very bad month for our family. Oct. 2nd, my sister Sybil Harvill fell and broke her hip and underwent operation on the 3rd. She went to Heart Of the Ozarks nursing home for therapy. Sat. morning to Mercy Hospital, came back, and Sunday night around 11 p.m. God took her home.

She may have been 90 and lived a good, long life, but it does not make it any easier on the family. Her family was so good to her and loved her and still does. Lots of tears have been shed and it’s still hard to talk about her without crying. Several family members have to pass the house as we go out. Always looking every time. Afraid she might get out on the porch & fall was my reason. I told James she won’t be here to see her flowers bloom this spring. But he said, think what she sees now. James & Rev. Donald Potter worked really well together & she had a nice service.

The singers were very good. Everything was real nice. Her children did a good job planning and making arrangements. Clinkingbeard Funeral Home had her looking real nice and pretty.

Speaking of pretty, they used to have pie suppers. And they would choose the prettiest girl and she would be the winner. I remember Iona Maggard telling me that her husband, Preston, said Ebb & Myra had the prettiest black-haired little girl you’ve ever seen. I sure will miss going to see her. I did some when James would be studying for a sermon. You could go just like you do around home. I did not have to dress up. And you know that’s what God wants: you just as you are. He will do the cleaning up of our sinful life.

Dot was the oldest member at Mt. Olive. Saved around age 9 and baptized, I believe in the Punk’en Creek. There were two preachers that came to Mt. Olive to preach, and I am afraid to say which one baptized her. Preachers rode the bus to Ava or County Line and people picked them up and they would spend the weekend and go back home. Lots of changes over the years.

Nov. 24th John & Connie Siler hosted a Thanksgiving dinner Sat. James & I enjoyed the good meal & visiting with their daughter, Amanda & Brad Evans, Araina, & Keagen, Hope & Kaylie, Daniel Stafford & Dalton Curtis. The Siler’s son, Brad & family was not able to come. Their daughters, Adalynn & Amaris were dealing with a stomach bug.

They sure were missed. Brad & Amanda took Connie’s parents, Junior & Betty Halcomb, a plate of food each and visited their grandparents.

John killed a very nice 9 point buck.

Saturday morning. James & I visited Rex & Shirley Halcomb.

Nov. 30th, James & I visited Junior & Betty Halcomb & Gordon & Zelda Jones.

We have not seen any hornet nests this year. Jim Lafferty was going to get one that he found on George Morrison’s place for his wife, Janice. I remember James finding one years ago. And we left it in the house. We came in and Mom had the bedroom door shut. And wanted that nest outside. It warmed up in the house and the hornets revived.

Wanda Shortt spent Thanksgiving at his daughter, Reba’s, with other family members. The day before Thanksgiving, they had her brother’s funeral. Wanda sent me a sympathy card when my sister passed away and it helped.

Dec. 3rd – God called Gracie Williams home. She was always a great help to James & me. When he first started preaching, you could count on her support at our church and other churches when he preached. Her daughter, Cindy, would bring her. You could always count on them. And bless her heart, she even went a few times to Garrison Church. She would call and we would go by and get her. She loved to hear him preach. A song she sang the words, ‘What a Beautiful Day’ for the Lord to come again. To her, weather would not make a difference. Every day was a good day for the Lord to come. She was the oldest member at Eastern Gate Church.

Happy Anniversary to a great couple Roger & Irene (Adams) Swearengin. They went to Branson. But due to cold weather, I think they were glad to get back to a warm house.

Recent visitors have seen Gary Harvill, David Halcomb, Keith Williams, Rex Halcomb, & Colton Marler. Colton brought our oranges we ordered from him. He is in FFA. He showed us his big buck he killed. His Dad and Mom killed nice ones too.

Keith Williams, his sister, Cecelia, and daughter Chastity spent sometime together Saturday. They checked on his Christmas flowers he put on loved ones’ graves.

Recently, Jerry Maggard & son, Jerry Jr. visited us & Jerry Jr. brought me some books his wife, Tabithie had written. James, visited Jerry Sr. Monday Dec. 3rd.

Sympathy to the Greene and Maggard family.

I don’t like cold weather & the weatherman does not talk like a good weekend.

Thanksgiving Day Chris & Christy Lakey hosted dinner for their family, Daniel Lakey, Tracy Greene, Wendy Crossland, Hunter & Shelby, their cousin, Tony Lakey & Chris’s mom Goldie Lakey. I know they had a good meal. Christy is a good cook like her mom, Faye Orick. Faye cooked a lot for her family and lots of the kids’ friends.

Talked to Lyn Halcomb. It seems everyone in Kansas is doing well. Shelly, her daughter & husband, Kerry went to Mexico for Thanksgiving with the Parham family. My niece, Shelly & husband are the only ones left in Wichita. All the rest are located elsewhere.

Merry Christmas to all.