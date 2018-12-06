Herald Announces Deadline Changes for Christmas Edition, and Christmas Week 

Upcoming holiday events will alter standard ad deadlines for the Douglas County Herald, especially ads being placed for the Dec. 13 and Dec. 27 editions of the newspaper. Submissions will be needed earlier than usual.

This year the special Christmas section edition will publish on Thursday, Dec. 13; consequently, ad submissions for the week are requested in our office by 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7.

For the week of Christmas, with the holiday falling on Tuesday, Dec. 25, the ad deadline is moved to Friday, Dec. 21, 10:30 a.m.

If possible, the Herald would appreciate help from advertisers and correspondents who are willing to bring ads or items in earlier so the staff has the best opportunity to spend Christmas eve and Christmas Day with family. As usual the newspaper will go to press that week on Wednesday morning, so for the staff, layout must be completed by noon Wednesday for the normal Thursday publish date.