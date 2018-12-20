Help Keep Ava Seniors Warm This Winter

The Ava Assembly of God church needs your help keeping Ava’s 115 nursing home residents warm this winter. The church is making lap blankets and can use your donations and helping hands.

Donations of fabric can be made on Sunday, December 30th from 9AM to 12PM at the church building (Hwy 5 South & Co. Rd. 500 in Ava).

Each blanket requires 1 yard of print fleece and 1 yard of solid flannel. The church estimates the material for one blanket will cost $5.

If you’d like to also donate your time to the project, you can join the effort from 10AM to 3PM on Saturday, January 5th at the church building.

For more information about the Ava Assembly of God’s lap blanket effort please contact Melissa Dobkins at 417-543-9182.