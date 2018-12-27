Harlin Museum in West Plains Offers Christmas Display of Missouri Railroads

Harlin Museum’s annual Railroad Display is open through the holidays until Sunday, Dec 30. Museum entry is free to the public.

The museum is fun for the entire family, grandparents and children alike will enjoy the many displays.

During this season, the Museum is highlighting “A Christmas Holiday History Story, The Missouri Railroads.” The display is a fun way to learn local history and information about Missouri trains, and there are three model railroad Christmas Gardens for viewing.

The Harlin Museum is located at 405 Worcester Avenue, in West Plains, Mo. The facility is open on Thursdays – Fridays, from 12 noon to 6 p.m.; and Saturday – Sunday, 12 noon to 4 p.m.

This is a must see show for the entire family.