Happy Home – Peggy Potts

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests and praise reports. Prayer by Bro. Colton Neil. We had the pledges and sang for Jesus.

Our Sunday school classes began. Sister Sara had the children’s class. Bro. John H. had the adult class.

We gathered the coins for Christ. And it was time to sing for the Lord. Good hymns with good messages. It is a feel-good time with the Lord. We gathered our gifts for the Lord with prayer by Bro. Mac. We had specials from Sister Peggy and Sister Sara.

Our guest speaker for the morning service was Bro. Jack Clemens. His scripture for the message was from 1 Samuel Chapter 17. Very good message from the Lord. We had altar call, and prayer, and a blessing on the dinner we were about to enjoy.

The evening service began with Bro. Mac greeting all. We had prayer requests and praise reports, and a prayer by Bro. Mac. Then, we gathered in a circle and all who wanted to prayed. We sang for the Lord and it was time for Bro. Jack to give us a good message from the Lord. He continued in 1 Samuel Chapter 17 to give us another good message. We had altar call, and prayer, and were dismissed for the evening. It was a good day in the Lord.

Our Christmas program will be Sunday 12/23 at 11 a.m. following Sunday school. It will be full of all kinds of stories of the birth of Jesus. And of course, Santa’s treats to end it all. Come and enjoy the fellowship and blessing for a good time in the Lord.

Our monthly singing will be Saturday night 12/22/18. The last one for 2018. Let’s make it a good one! A great time for good fellowship, good music, and food, of course. Bring your music and instruments, and join us for a good time in the Lord.

Have a great week! Keep God in your heart, and you will be blessed.