Happy Home – Peggy Potts

Our morning service opened with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests and praise reports. Prayer by Bro. John H. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus.

Our Sunday School class began with Bro. John H. opening with prayer. The scripture for the lesson found in John 1:1-18. This next quarter we will be studying in the New Testament. We had a lot of comments about the lesson. It was a good lesson.

We sang Happy Anniversary to Sharron and Norman Rush. They were celebrating 52 years together.

We gathered the coins for Christ. Time to sing for the Lord. After some great hymns we gathered the offering for the Lord with Bro. Royce blessing it. We had specials from Sis. Peggy & Sis. Juanita, Sis. Sharron & Sis. Peggy, and Sis. Sara & Bro. Mac.

The guest speaker for the morning service was Bro. Colton Neil. He used many scriptures for his message. He was joined by his wife who sang a beautiful song for the altar call. A very young couple with a lot of promise for a good Christian walk.

We were dismissed by Bro. Mac.

Our evening service began with Bro. Mac greeting all. We had prayer requests and praise reports. We had the prayer circle with all praying that wished to. We sang for the Lord and had specials from Sis. Peggy, Sis. Sharron & Sis. Peggy, Bro. Mac and Sis. Sara, and Sis. Lena. Lots of good music.

Bro. Neil was back to give us another good message. His wife was unable to attend as their little daughter became ill and was unable to attend also. We are waiting to hear how she is doing. They need your prayers. Bro. Neil used many scriptures again for his message. His message was about seek and find. It was a good message from the Lord. We had altar call and sang. Sis. Juanita dismissed us with prayer.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.