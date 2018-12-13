Gregory “Greg” L. Huff

Gregory Lee Huff, 61 years, 11 months, 30 days old, of Ava, Misosuri, passed away on December 6, 2018 at his home in Ava with all his family by his side.

Greg was born December 7, 1956 in Smallett, MO to A.H. “Junior” and Virginia Marie (Mendel) Huff.

Greg was a 1975 Ava High School Graduate. He always enjoyed farming and loved his stud horse named Grand. He was an avid coon hunter with the Ross brothers. Greg’s grandfather bought him and Terry a mini bike, they rode the mini bike together many miles to buy candy at the store. He loved working on the farm and feeding cattle with his dad. Greg also spent time to teach several nieces and nephews how to drive a stick with his S-10 pickup on the dirt roads and in the field. He also enjoyed taking them swimming at local swimming spots. Greg was really close with Terry his whole life and made sure that Terry was included. Greg was a man with a sense of humor and he had an unique perception on life.

He was married to Susan Smith and they were blessed with one daughter, Sommer.

He enjoyed sports and being in the outdoors.

Greg was preceded in death by his sister, Vicki Jean Huff Givans, and his grandparents, Anglo and Gertie Huff and V.O. and Claudia Mendel.

He is survived by a daughter and husband, Summer & Joe Colaco, Bentonville, AR, two grandsons, Simon & Ethan Colaco, Bentonville, AR, his parents, Junior and Marie Huff, Ava, four brothers, Mike, Cecil, Rick, and Terry, Donna Huff and Cecil’s wife Sonya, many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A visitation for Greg was held on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with a graveside at 3:00 p.m. in the Spring Creek Cemetery, Ava. Officiating was Pastor Neal Crum. Memorials may be made to Spring Creek Cemetery. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com