Gracie Marie Williams, 90 years, 7 months, 7 days old, of Chadwick, Missouri in Douglas County, passed on to Heaven on December 3, 2018 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare in Ava, MO with her family by her side.

Gracie was born April 27, 1928 in Ongo, MO in Douglas County to Robert and Maudie Mae (Maggard) Nelson.

On October 8, 1948 Gracie and Olean Williams were united in marriage at Ava, MO and were blessed with eight children.

Gracie was a wonderful housewife and homemaker. In her earlier years she worked as a Cook for Breeden School. She was a Christian and a member of the Eastern Gate Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed mushroom hunting, embroidering, quilting, and working crossword puzzles. Her church family meant the world to her. Gracie’s joy and love was her family!

Gracie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Olean in 1997, three children, Jovita, Janet Humphrey, and Jeffrey Williams, a granddaughter, Dana Lynn Williams, three siblings, Herbert and Jimmy Nelson, and Barbara Downs.

She is survived by her five children, Michael & Joyce Williams, Gary Williams, David Williams, Cynthia & Todd Blakemore, and Cheryl Holloway, 36 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, four siblings, Bobby, Billy, and Bucker Nelson, and Lavon Jones, and a host of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Gracie will be Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Boulders Fork Cemetery, on T Highway. Visitation will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. prior to service at the funeral home. Officiating will be Rev. James Orick and Pastor Donald Potter. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.