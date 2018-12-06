Governor Parson Signs Executive Order 18-11 Closing State Offices Christmas Eve

JEFFERSON CITY –– On Friday, Nov. 30, Governor Parson signed Executive Order 18-11 declaring state offices closed on December 24, 2018.

“As we begin the Christmas season with the lighting of the People’s Mansion, let us take time to rejoice, give thanks, and help those in need. May we also pause to reflect on the important relationships that we have in our lives. For it is our family and friends close to our hearts who make this a joyful season. With Christmas Eve falling on a Monday, I have signed Executive Order 18-11 declaring state offices to be closed on December 24, 2018, so that our state employees will have time to celebrate and be with their loved ones. From my family to yours, we wish everyone peace, joy, goodwill, and a very Merry Christmas,” said Governor Parson.