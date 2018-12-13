Girdner – Jeannie Pierce

Dec. 2 – It’s been a great week! I hope everyone has been enjoying the colder days leading us into winter. Christmas day is drawing near! I always look forward to attending some Christmas plays around at different churches at this time of year.

I got to go visit with my daughter and family Sunday. My Courtney will be heading back to Utah today so I wanted to get another hug from her before she left. Today, Monday, is Aaron’s birthday, he is the big 15! Now I will have another chauffeur when we’re driving! Crystal’s stepson Aaron and his wife Brittany have a new baby girl, Brynlee Ann, who joins big sister, Abcde! Beautiful family. Makes me a great granny!

We went to the First Baptist Church in Ozark Saturday night and walked through their presentation of Back to Bethlehem. It was a very good play. It’s outside, with live animals and makes you think of how it could have been those years ago leading up to the birth of our Lord. If you’d like to go you can go online and register for this next weekend presentation, Fri-Sun evening.

Our play here at Girdner will be Sunday evening at 6 p.m. Everyone is in invited to come and share in our story being told.

Bro. Leon will be going back to St. Louis this week, please hold him up in prayer. Others in our community and families continue to need our prayers as well.

Sis. Maxine started a series this Sunday, leading up to the birth of Christ. I wasn’t there so I can’t tell you what all she shared with us, so she will pick up next week on that.

Sunday evening Sis. Maxine’s message was from Genesis 5:21-24 We have not yet arrived to our final destination, we must keep walking. Our walk must be for the Lord and towards the Lord if we plan to make heaven our home. In the 22nd & 24th verse it says that Enoch walked with God. If God summed up our life in one phrase, what would it be? We must continue to walk a walk that would not only lead others to Christ, and let his light shine through us, but our journey is still to be walked, may we walk it with God.

A story I read on Facebook I read I’d like to share in closing:

You always hear the usual stories of pennies on the sidewalk being good luck, gifts from angels, etc. This is the first time I’ve ever heard this twist on the story. Gives you something to think about.

Several years ago, a friend of mine and her husband were invited to spend the weekend at the husband’s employer’s home. My friend, Arlene, was nervous about the weekend. The boss was very wealthy, with a fine home on the waterway, and cars costing more than her house.

The first day and evening went well, and Arlene was delighted to have this rare glimpse into how the very wealthy live. The husband’s employer was quite generous as a host, and took them to the finest restaurants. Arlene knew she would never have the opportunity to indulge in this kind of extravagance again, so was enjoying herself immensely.

As the three of them were about to enter an exclusive restaurant that evening, the boss was walking slightly ahead of Arlene and her husband.

He stopped suddenly, looking down on the pavement for a long, silent moment..

Arlene wondered if she was supposed to pass him. There was nothing on the ground except a single darkened penny that someone had dropped, and a few cigarette butts. Still silent, the man reached down and picked up the penny.

He held it up and smiled, then put it in his pocket as if he had found a great treasure. How absurd! What need did this man have for a single penny? Why would he even take the time to stop and pick it up?

Throughout dinner, the entire scene nagged at her. Finally, she could stand it no longer. She casually mentioned that her daughter once had a coin collection, and asked if the penny he had found had been of some value.

A smile crept across the man’s face as he reached into his pocket for the penny and held it out for her to see. She had seen many pennies before! What was the point of this?

Look at it.’ He said. ‘Read what it says.’ She read the words ‘ United States of America ‘

‘No, not that; read further.’

‘One cent?’ ‘No, keep reading.’

‘In God We Trust?’ ‘Yes!’ ‘And?’

‘And if I trust in God, the name of God is holy, even on a coin. Whenever I find a coin, I see that inscription. It is written on every single United States coin, but we never seem to notice it! God drops a message right in front of me telling me to trust Him? Who am I to pass it by? When I see a coin, I pray, I stop to see if my trust IS in God at that moment. I pick the coin up as a response to God; that I do trust in Him. For a short time, at least, I cherish it as if it were gold. I think it is God’s way of starting a conversation with me. Lucky for me, God is patient and pennies are plentiful!

When I was out shopping today, I found a penny on the sidewalk. I stopped and picked it up, and realized that I had been worrying and fretting in my mind about things I cannot change. I read the words, ‘In God We Trust,’ and had to laugh. Yes, God, I get the message.

It seems that I have been finding an inordinate number of pennies in the last few months, but then, pennies are plentiful! And, God is patient.

Dec. 9 – This seems like a short week, as I am writing the items this morning on this Friday morning. However, we need to be willing for changes, not all changes are bad. Some are very good. This one change has given me time to think on a few things, I’d like to share.

As we attended Wednesday evening Bible study, and were returning home, awaiting us at the top of our road, was a dear friend, just to stop and give us a hug and tell us she loved us! What a blessing to us! She told us how God had told her to stop and she didn’t think she had the time, but was sure glad she had taken the time, as the Lord so blessed her in doing so.

I pondered on these thoughts this week. I have been helping a couple little ladies out lately and find myself being very blessed.

One is quiet, doesn’t say a lot, but when she does, you can see that far away look in her eyes, as she looks around her home and reminisces about her family and the home she has grown older in. The smile on her face is just the sweetest smile you have ever seen. I had shared with her grandson that I was going to be visiting with his grandma, and he said, “Oh, Grandma won’t give you any trouble, she is the sweetest ever.” When I shared with her what he had said, a big grin crossed her face. I would hope when I am older, my grandchildren could say the same for me and someone would share what they had said with me.

The other lady is very talkative, and I appreciate each story she shares, each heartache she shares, and all the love she shows for family she has lost and misses so and those she still has. You just never know when something you take the time to do, might just be one of God’s great blessings to you. These two ladies have sure been one to me. They have awoken in me just how precious life is and how blessed I am to have the family I have.

In our Bible study Wed. evening, Bro. Gary led us in a very good study. We are in James. Through the study we could hear the kids in the other rooms practicing their parts for our play coming up. And what good sounds to your ears! Wouldn’t it be a sad time if we had not the sounds of those kids! I love each and everyone of them and appreciate the parents who are so faithful to bring them. In reading our lesson, something stood out to me. Kenny and I were talking later, and I said, you can read the word, and maybe you don’t get it. Get together with a group, and start to dig in on it, and it just jumps out you. It’s always good to hear people’s opinions on what the word is saying. In James 2:9 , talking of respect to persons, it is a sin. Then it goes on in verse 10 and says if we offend in one point, we are guilty of all! So many things in his word he reveals to us, when we take the time to read and study it out. Lots of things for me to continue to work on!

On Tuesday, at Walnut Grove, there is a bunch of ladies who gather there for Bible study, and they tell of a time, many years ago, when one little lady, Sis. Freeda Holt, and Our Sis. Maxine started this up. It’s still going today led by a very dear saint of God, Sis. Joyce Erickson. And they tease her she is favored, but I believe it to be true! Each one of the ladies that attend, that takes the time out of their day, and days before as well, to study their lessons, and come and share what they have learned through the reading and studying God’s word is such a blessing to me. I have so enjoyed being with these ladies, and so thankful, Sis. Maxine kept asking me to go.

One lesson will probably always stand out to me, as I had struggled with this thought for years. What was God’s will for me? In one of our studies, we studied & read, it’s not what is God’s will for me, It’s what is “God’s WILL” ! When I get that, out of His word, then all I gotta do is to strive to do what he says in his word to do, (His will) because it will be what he wants, (His will). It’s not about me. It’s about Him!! GOD”S WILL!”

Please remember to pray for Bro. Leon and his family. He has been in St. Louis this week and is home, but will still appreciate your prayers for healing. Others in our family and church family as well as the community could use our prayers as well.

A friend shared with me, this week, that she had questioned God, if her prayers really made a difference. I told her for sure they did! As one of the prayers she had been praying for me, I had received a double portion, so YES!!! Your prayers do make a difference. Keep those prayers going!

As we continue towards the time we celebrate our Jesus’ birth, a day we call Christmas, take the time to take your Bible out. Read the real story of what Christmas is truly all about. It can be found in Matthew, Chapter 1 & 2 , Luke chapter 1 & 2. I like to read here, as well as other scripture. Take a little time and go back and read again, what led to Jesus birth, the one who gave his life for you and me. Let’s really celebrate Christmas this year!

God bless each and everyone!