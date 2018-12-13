Gerald Leon Taber, 84 years, 9 months, 30 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on December 9, 2018 at The Arbors at Lakewood in Springfield, MO with his family by his side.

Leon was born February 10, 1934 in Ava, MO to Hershel S. and Gladys (Gentry) Taber.

Leon was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and served as a Sergeant during the Korean War. He was inducted in 1953 and served to 1974.

On September 10, 1956 Leon and Billie Jean Privett were united in marriage in Walla Walla, WA and were blessed with four children.

Following his retirement from military, he worked several jobs including Heath and Son in Ava and Wilcox Trucking in Springfield.

Leon was a Christian and a member of the First General Baptist Church in Ava and attended the Walnut Grove General Baptist Church with Billie. He also was a member of the Troy Herd American Legion Post #112 and Ava VFW #5993. Leon loved his country and serving with his fellow brothers and sisters in the military.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Billie in 2014, three sisters, Carol Diane Reed, Maxine Mallers, and Bobbie Sanders, two great grandsons, Micah Murphy Prata and Finley Miller Prata.

He is survived by his four children and their spouses, JoEllen Ingino, Jacksonville, NC, Brenda & Bill Rear, Springfield, MO, Keith and Karen Taber, Birmingham, AL, and Cindy & Ted Bradshaw, Norwood, MO, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Leon were Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Bragg Cemetery with full military honors by the Troy Herd American Legion Post 112 and U.S. Air Force. Visitation was prior to service Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating was Rev. Robert Roberts. Memorials may be made to the Troy Herd American Legion Post #112, P.O. Box 238, Ava, MO 65608. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.