Gentryville – Ella May Daugherty

Dec. 6 –Here goes with what little news I can think of:

It’s a kind of gloomy morning and the forecast is for snow over the weekend. Yesterday was a beautiful December day.

My company this past week has been Bertha Scherer, Trish, Amanda, & Rebecca Russell, and Braydon Lambert.

Bertha Scherer had lunch Sun. with Ann Collins.

Dean & Bertha Scherer had dinner Mon. night with Marvin & Yvette Cromwell.

Last Thurs. night, Debbie Hutchison, Jamie Snodgrass, & Shelby Campbell came and spent the night with me. They had come down from Moberly for the funeral of Louise Hutchison.

Exending deepest sympathy to the Hutchisons, Dooms, and Evans families and all others who have lost loved ones.

Birthday wishes for December go out to my two grandsons, Josh Chambers & Devin Griffeth who have birthdays today, Dec. 6th. Hannah Griffith, Dec. 7th; Dean Scherer, Dec. 8th; Paul Uhlmann Dec. 11th; Carol Wise, Dec. 12th; Tracy Griffith the 24th; Christy Hartzell the 31st.

Take care until next time and God Bless.

Thought for today: The more places I look, the more I can see an awesome God.