Gentry – Charlotte Reich

Dec. 2 – Opening our service with prayer and singing was Joie Welker. In our Sunday School class, we learned if we have the courage to obey God, we have no reason to fear the unknown. Jesus Christ is truly with us and we must trust Him.

Happy Birthday wishes went out to Charley Miller, Janice Young and Delores Young.

Special song by the children’s church and one by Rod and Joanne Welker.

Remember our Bible study on Wed. nights at 7 p.m. We are in the book of James.

December 16th is our Christmas dinner after church so bring side dishes.

December 22nd 7 p.m. is our Christmas program, the cast has worked hard on the play. Everyone is invited.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Matthew Chapter 5. Allow God to have part in your life, let your light shine before men so they can see your good works and glorify our father in heaven. In our evening services, our special song was by Pastor Bill Comer and Brenda Hampel.

Congratulations go out to Casey and Stephanie Merrifield in the birth of their daughter. They named her Willa Brook.

Many prayer requests were brought forth, Doug Miller, Beverly and Narval Tetrick, Janice Young, Delores Young and many others.

Our sympathy goes out to the Evans family in the death of Billy Joe; and to the Josh Fleming family, and to Wanda Short in the loss of her brother.

Pastor Comer’s evening message was from Luke Chapter 5. Pure faith in God is the most powerful gift we have. Jesus is willing and able and can do mighty things in our lives. As we are coming into the winter months, Gentry Church may have to close on occasion so we will try to give a phone call, but always listen to the Ava radio station because it will be announced there.

Dec. 9 – After opening with prayer and singing, we studied in Sunday School class that to have peace in our lives, we have the Messiah as our counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace to go to. When he returns to reign on Earth, peace will at last prevail.

Special song was by Narvil Tetrick, Janice Young, Charlotte Reich, Brenda Hampel, and Wendell Deo.

Many prayer requests were brought before the Lord, which included Sheila and Doug Miller, Harley and Faye Allen, Amber Miller, Teresa Veverka, Janice and Delores Young.

Pastor Comer’s message was from John Chapter 3. God gave a gift to us and that was Jesus. His love is unconditional. The love of God is the most important thing we can have. We cannot wrap our minds around how much God loves us.

In our evening service, our special songs were by Carla Wilson and Pastor Comer.

Our guest speaker was Dwight Wilson. It was nice to have him and Carla in church with us. His messages from Luke Chapter One. We are God’s children, and precious in his sight. We strive to be worthy to sit at the King’s table. Some think Jesus isn’t enough – that other things are more important. All things are possible with God.

Sunday, December 16th is our Christmas dinner after church, so bring side dishes.

Our Christmas program will be held December 22nd at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to come and get a blessing out of it. Brenda Hampel and crew have worked hard.