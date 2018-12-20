Gentry – Charlotte Reich

We had singing and prayer to open our Sunday service, then in Sunday school class we discussed although we often make snap judgments based on either previous experiences, God’s anointed one knows what is in the heart. Our Messiah always makes correct choices with wisdom and knowledge.

Our special was a reading by Narvil Tetrick with song by Janice Young, Brenda Hampel, Wendell Deo and Charlotte Reich. Also a reading by Charlotte Reich.

Dec. 19th 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night is full dress rehearsal for our Christmas play and everyone is invited to the program Dec. 22nd. at 7 p.m.

A large crowd attended our Christmas dinner Sunday.

Remember our prayer requests this week: Teresa Veverka is looking at future back surgery; Janice Young future arm surgery; Doug Miller, knee surgery; Delores Young, Sharon Welker, and many others.

It was good to see Michael and wife McKalle Miller showing off their new baby, Nyilah Maree, Sunday in Church.

Pastor Bill Comer and wife Barbara, and their family, all went to Silver Dollar City Saturday evening to see the lights.

Janice Young, Sharon Welker, Susie Camron, and Gina Martin all went over to Branson and saw the Andy Williams Christmas Show and really enjoyed it.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from the book of Matthew. The love of God is awesome. We will never be alone. He has given us the gift of salvation and said He would never leave or forsake us.

Merry Christmas to all.