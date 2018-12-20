Friendship – Elsie Atchison Lena Ingram

Church opened Sunday morning with prayer by Bro. Raymond Haden. Bro Ronnie Epps taught the Sunday school lesson (a conversation with Christ), John 3:1-21. Then we sang several songs. Special songs were sung by Elsie Atchison and Lena Ingram. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message from Psalm 73:1-28. We closed with a song, Naida Haden offered the closing prayer, Those visiting Elsie Atchison Saturday were Lena & Terrill Ingram and Carol Allen. Throughout the week Lena Ingram, Terrill Ingram visited.

We will be having our Christmas program Sunday, Dec, 23 at 1:30. Everyone is welcome. We will have a short program and then a cantata.