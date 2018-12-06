IN THE 44TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT,

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

Judge or Division: PROBATE

Case Number: 18DG-PR00050

In the Estate of JOHN M LANGRON, Deceased.

Notice of Letters of Administration Granted

(Supervised Administration)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of JOHN M LANGRON, Decedent:

On 11/28/2018, the following individual was appointed the personal representative of the estate of JOHN M LANGRON, decedent, by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri. The personal representative’s business address and phone number is:

BERNADETTE BULLOCK, 1252 ALDRIDGE ST. WEST PLAINS, MO 65775

The personal representative’s attorney’s name, business address and phone number is:

ATTY JOHN BRUFFETT, PO BOX 101 AVA MO 65608, 417-683-4163

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in Section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in Section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to Section 537.021, RSMo.

Date of the decedent’s death: JULY 14, 2018

Date of first publication: DECEMBER 6, 2018 Clerk

KIM HATHCOCK, CLERK

KIM MILLER – PROBATE CLERK

Receipt of this notice by mail should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that the recipient necessarily has a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, can be determined from the files and records of this estate in the Probate Division of the above referenced Circuit Court.

12-6-12-4t