Elementary Student Letters Delivered to Santa and Mrs. Claus

During the Christmas Frolic held on Friday evening, Dec. 7, Kathleen Logan Smith, left, typesetter with the Douglas County Herald, hand-delivered a box of special Christmas letters that were written to Santa Claus by local students from Ava, Plainview and Skyline schools. Each year students in grades pre-k through fourth grade share their hand-written Santa letters with the Herald staff for publication during the holiday, and this year, Santa was delighted to receive the local letters so early.
